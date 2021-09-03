M. Special Brewery in Goleta throws sixth anniversary bash with live music

Money and Business

GOLETA, Calif. - M. Special Brewing Company in Goleta is hosting a three-day live music event to celebrate its sixth anniversary this weekend.

The taproom had Farmer Dave and The Wizards of the West perform Friday night.

The brewery is also offering beer specials as well as a unique beer called the "Iron Women" to mark six years in business.

"So this is our sixth anniversary! It's pretty special because we throw a giant party every year for our anniversary and we were unable to last year because of COVID measures," said brewery owner Joshua Ellis.

"We are here for the sixth anniversary of M. Special and we've been coming here since day one, so we're really excited to be out here having fun with our friends," said Santa Barbara resident Susan Schiferl Smith. "There are fabulous local bands, there's lots to see, lots of local friends and the beer is fabulous."

M. Special is celebrating throughout the Labor Day weekend.

They have other bands lined up for Saturday and Sunday.

The brewery is open from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. each day.

