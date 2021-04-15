Small retail stores looking for same COVID survival attention restaurants have been seeing for months

Money and Business

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The small retail stores on the Central Coast are in the same challenging economic position as many of the small restaurants, hoping to see a steady stream of customers returning after a massive fall off of business during the pandemic.

In Santa Barbara, the State Street promenade and all of its attention-grabbing messages has put the emphasis on a 10 block area, mainly focused at food and bar establishments.

Elsewhere, retail stores, especially those that are smaller and locally owned, are also hoping for the same spotlight.

They have an increasing capacity now and expect that to grow if they county goes from the red tier to the orange tier, but the rebound is not expected to be as swift as restaurants that were given approvals for parklets and patios to serve guests.

Many retail store owners say doing that for their business would require extra workers outside to help customers and prevent theft.

Many solutions to stimulate the smaller businesses and move foot traffic around are being suggested. They include more marketing, signage and events.

