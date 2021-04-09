Makeshift Nipomo skatepark demolished to begin construction on new shopping center

Money and Business

NIPOMO, Calif. -- The often-controversial makeshift skatepark in Nipomo has been demolished to kickoff construction of a recently approved shopping center.

Beginning on Thursday, large tractors broke apart the concrete, which once served as the foundation of the old Nipomo Recreation Center that burned down in 2008.

Work continued on Friday with crews continuing the demolition process.

The site is located at the intersection of S. Frontage Road and Hill Street, just south of Tefft Street.

It marked the official start of the construction project that was approved the San Luis Obispo County Planning Commission in February.

Plans submitted to the county call for the shopping center to include Tractor Supply Co., Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, O’Reilly Auto Parts store and Wendy’s restaurant.

Developers said the project will create about 65 jobs.

For local skateboarders, the shopping center signals the end of an era.

After the recreation center was destroyed, skateboarders began using the property as a place to ride, and over the years, created an elaborate park, complete with numerous jumps, ramps, rails and other features.

While many in the community supported the makeshift park, citing riders needed a facility to use, others complained about the site.

The well-known property has long been a point of frustration for many in the community, and was a frequent topic of discussion in social media forums and other outlets.

Strewn with weeds and overgrowth, the nearly six-acre property was covered with graffiti, and was often used as a dumping site for trash.

At the same time the shopping center begins construction, skateboarders can look forward to a new park that will be created at Nipomo Community Park.

San Luis Obispo County is in the final stages of securing financing for the long-proposed skatepark that is planned to be built next to the Nipomo Library.

Construction on the new skatepark could begin within a year.

Final completion of the new shopping center is unknown.