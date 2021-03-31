Film festival spotlight will shine on local businesses near the waterfront this year

Money and Business

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - With the new hybrid Santa Barbara International Film Festival, waterfront businesses should get a welcomed boost in customers.

Nearby at Santa Barbara City College, hundreds of cars will be coming and going to see films in the drive-in setting.

Before and after the movies, the viewers could be looking for that special place to get together for a drink or a meal.

Already anticipating a spike in business, Aaron Petersen with the Salty at the Beach and Chomp on the Rocks restaurants is looking forward to movie fans, along with the normal flow of customers enjoying his waterfront settings.

The restaurants are downstairs and on top in the historic Maritime building at the Santa Barbara harbor.

Normally the festival is a boost to downtown State Street-area businesses when the theaters in that footprint are used. They are not part of the plan this year due to the pandemic.

The festival has the LED big screen drive-in option and on line pay per view for tributes, feature films and panel discussions.

This comes at a time when all restaurants in the area have been trying to rebound from the early year COVID-19 rules setbacks that restricted inside dining. Now with a limited inside capacity, outside seating and good weather, the flow of customers is coming back.

It's good for the business, and good for the employees who have been nervous about their income in 2021 with either a paycheck, stimulus money or unemployment.

