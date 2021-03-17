Santa Barbara bars hoping for better luck this St. Patrick’s Day

Money and Business

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Last year, several Santa Barbara bar owners came together at the last minute to call off St. Patrick's Day celebrations as the coronavirus pandemic began to shut down everyday activities.

It was a brutal blow for the businesses on one of the most lively and profitable days of the year.

This year, St. Patrick's Day falls on the same day Santa Barbara County moves into the state's less restrictive Red Tier. Bars still must serve food with alcoholic purchases, but patrons can now visit their favorite establishments both outside and inside.

Mask and distancing requirements make it a much different feeling than in 2019, but local bar owners are expecting a rebound this year.

