City of San Luis Obispo doubles incentives for local shopping during the pandemic

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - As its Buy Local Bonus program comes to an end, the City of San Luis Obispo announced it will temporarily offer twice as many rewards for residents who shop locally.

The initial Buy Local program offered residents $20 gift cards for every $100 they spent at local shops or eateries.

However, starting Monday, March 15, the city is offering two gift cards to residents while supplies last for a total of $40 in rewards.

To participate, residents must first spend at least $100 at retailers, restaurants, fitness or personal service businesses that are located in San Luis Obispo on or after Dec. 14. They must then email their receipts to supportslo@slocity.org or drop them off in-person at the San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center.

Shoppers can then go online and choose a gift card reward, the city said it will choose the bonus gift card for you.

The city said, since the program launched in December 2020, more than 2,473 shoppers have submitted receipts, bringing a total $431,151 into circulation through the community.

The City allocated $200,000 for this shop local incentive program in December with funds coming from the recently passed Measure G-20 sales tax.

To apply for your business to be a part of the program, click here.

For more information on how to participate as a shopper, click here.