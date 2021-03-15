Breweries, distilleries allowed to reopen outdoors with modifications in San Luis Obispo County

Money and Business

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The State of California updated its reopening terms for wineries, breweries and distilleries on Saturday, impacting businesses throughout San Luis Obispo County.

While SLO County currently resides in the state's second most restrictive Red Tier, breweries and distilleries that don't serve food are now allowed to reopen outdoors with some modifications.

Those modifications include requiring guests to make reservations, limiting visits to no more than 90 minutes each, regularly sanitizing tables and common surfaces, spacing tables six feet apart and requiring all employees and guests to wear a mask when not seated at their table.

“We’re excited to see this updated guidance that protects the public’s health while also allowing these businesses to operate more normally,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, SLO County Health Officer. “This gives our community a chance to safely support these businesses that have struggled over the past year. Cheers to this step in SLO County’s safe reopening.”

California’s blueprint for reopening has criteria for loosening and tightening restrictions on activities based on the level of spread of COVID-19.

Every county in California is assigned to a tier based on its positivity rate, adjusted case rate, and health equity metric. Activities and businesses that have a lower risk of spreading COVID-19 can open sooner, while higher-risk activities or businesses are not allowed until later tiers.

