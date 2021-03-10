Companies on alert after apparent hack of cloud-based security camera service

Money and Business

Cloud-based security camera company Verkada confirmed on Wednesday that it is grappling with a cybersecurity incident after multiple reports said hackers had breached customer video feeds at a wide range of businesses.

The incident, which was first reported by Bloomberg, is said to have allowed the intruders to access feeds from as many as 150,000 security cameras of Verkada’s customers, such as car maker Tesla, fitness company Equinox and internet security company Cloudflare.

Cloudflare told CNN Business on Wednesday it uses Verkada systems to monitor office entry points and thoroughfares, and that Verkada had reached out to notify the company its cameras may have been compromised. Cloudflare said none of its own customers’ data had been affected by the Verkada breach.

“The cameras were located in offices that have been officially closed for nearly a year,” the company said.

Equinox and Tesla didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment, but Tesla told Reuters the incident was limited to a Chinese production facility.

Okta, the identity management company and also a Verkada customer, told CNN Business it is looking into the security breach but that its own services have not been affected.

“On Tuesday we became aware of a report around Verkada and Okta,” Okta communications director Lindsay Life said in a statement to CNN Business. “We are continuing to investigate the situation and will provide updates as relevant additional information becomes available.”

Verkada told CNN Business it has disabled “all internal administrator accounts” to lock down the breach.

“Our internal security team and external security firm are investigating the scale and scope of this issue,” Verkada said, “and we have notified law enforcement.”

According to Bloomberg, an international group of hackers was able to gain access to Verkada using administrator credentials that were found on the public internet.

Verkada told CNN Business it has reached out to customers and provided them with a help hotline.