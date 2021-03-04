‘Gateway’ block to downtown Santa Barbara wants more attention from promenade designers

Money and Business

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It's been a night and day type difference between two "gateway" blocks to downtown Santa Barbara since the new promenade has been developed in an ever-changing way.

The latest message is coming out loudly from business owners in the 400 block between Gutierrez St. and Haley St. That is the first block into downtown from the underpass from the waterfront area.

Businesses have said the promenade closure and added improvements have started at Haley

Councilmember Oscar Gutierrez says he has been receiving a lot of input and ideas. He wants further discussions to actively include the 400 block on the list of improvements.

"Those businesses and property owners have not felt that they have been treated equitably," he said.

"I haven't heard too much about what's going to happen with that 400 block," said Gutierrez.

Mayor Cathy Murrillo says she too has been receiving messages.

First responders often use that block to go to the waterfront calls when they are in downtown.

To make a change will require a circulation discussion for all vehicles in that block or nearby streets.

Safety issues in the 400 block have included the shared space between pedestrians, vehicles, bicyclists and patios where dining and music has been taking place.

A longer term discussion on the promenade is expected to take place Tuesday and ahead when a special sub-committee will be established to work on ideas and changes for the next year and possibly beyond.

Watch tonight on NewsChannel 3-12, and KKFX Fox 11.

More details, video and pictures will be added here later today.