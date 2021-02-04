Small town Carpinteria asking for big boost from Congress

Money and Business

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - Carpinteria wants more than just a boost through the government stimulus plans laid out so far, or those in the works with the new President Biden administration.

A letter to Rep. Salud Carbajal (D- 24th District) will be in front of the City Council Monday calling for new ideas to help businesses and property owners get through the financial challenges.

It's a call out for attention here and everywhere that has had a business setback because full use of the owner or tenants property has been restricted by COVID-19 rules.

Mayor Wade Nomura says the city needs more funding and financial relief that it's seen in the pipeline.

There is already a moratorium on evictions due to nonpayment of rent.

The city has also poured in funds to help business with grants, along with permits to expand where they can, into newly designed patio and parklet spaces. Some have not been able to expand out into streets or patios because of their locations.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act") has help in many cases but Carpinteria is asking for more relief.

Many businesses are small, locally owned and financial fragile.

The City wants legislation for assistance to lessees that lost full use of their space. Some restaurants, for example, could not serve inside, or for months were limted to 25% capacity.

The letter suggest possible assistance "in the form of direct payments to lessees (to offset lease payments) or landlords (in exchange for reducing rent for affected businesses), tax breaks, relief from mortgage payments, or other creative options."

The City is asking for help that goes beyond the the COVID Relief Legislation.

