Santa Barbara bars prepare for more subdued Super Bowl Sunday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Often filled up with football fans on Super Bowl Sunday every year, Santa Barbara bars on lower State Street are preparing for a different feeling in 2021.

The county's current health order only allows outdoor seating, forcing bars without outdoor televisions to call an audible this year.

Some may opt to set up outdoor TVs before the big game, but some will forego a special Super Bowl set up altogether.

Institution Ale Co. boasts a large outdoor patio on State Street, but shift manager Xander Doyle says the brewery will actually be closing early on Sunday, with last call coinciding with the game's 3:30 p.m. kickoff.

Doyle hopes the game will bring in more customers earlier in the day for to-go beer and pizza sales.

Aron Ashland at The Cruisery says his brewery also does not plan to add TVs to the outdoor patio.

Ashland says customers likely staying at a table for more than two hours--and cheering when their team scores--could create more risk for virus spread. He also says the game may disrupt the outdoor patio's atmosphere, but Ashland hopes next year the Super Sunday atmosphere can return to normal.

Outdoor dining is once again allowed in Los Angeles County, but the county's health order does not allow restaurants to turn on TVs for customers. That has brought pushback from businesses hoping to attract customers during the Super Bowl.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.