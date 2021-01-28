McDonald’s sales took a hit from Covid-19 restrictions

Money and Business

McDonald’s US sales popped in the fourth quarter as guests spent more per order, but international sales took a hit from lockdowns related to Covid-19.

The company said Thursday that sales at US restaurants open at least a year popped 5.5% in the three months ending on December 31. It said its marketing investments, especially those featuring core menu items, paid off.

Internationally, however, McDonald’s sales were dragged down by Covid-19 restrictions in Europe. European countries announced lockdown measures in the fall and over the holidays. Some have extended them in the new year as a concerning new variant of the coronavirus spreads. Restrictions include curfews that impact operating hours and limits on dine-in capacity, or dining room closures.

Overall, McDonald’s revenue fell about 2% in the quarter to $5.3 billion, missing Wall Street’s expectations.