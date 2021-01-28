ABC News president James Goldston is stepping down

Money and Business

ABC News president James Goldston, who has led the network news division for the past seven years, is stepping down at the end of March.

Goldston announced the decision in an internal memo on Thursday afternoon.

“I’ve decided this is the right moment to move on as this incredible era of news ends and another begins,” Goldston wrote.

Goldston described his role as “one of the great jobs in all of journalism.” He said his last day would be March 31.