New promotion begins to help support participating Santa Maria Valley restaurants

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce is kicking off a new promotion today called The Great Santa Maria Takeout.

Over the next 10 days, a select number of participating businesses, including restaurants, wineries and breweries are offering special deals and discounts.

The promotion is similar to the Chamber's annual Restaurant Month held each January, but with a different spin this year.

"We are focusing on takeout," said Taz Dougherty, Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce Member & Visitor Services. "We changed the name to The Great Santa Maria Takeout, focusing on individuals going in, picking up takeout and then being able to still support restaurants while staying safe."

Unlike past years, when most businesses would offer a special with the dollar amount matching the year, such as $20.21, this time, the deals vary from place to place.

"Many of our restaurants are offering some sort of deal, whether it be some special they are offering currently or if they did something completely special," said Dougherty. "They offer their own particular deal. Some are doing 10% off, some are doing combo meals for certain restaurants."

In addition, the Chamber is also holding a contest that offers the winner a Staycation grand prize.

"This year it's a selfie contest," said Dougherty. "If you go into any of the participating restaurants, if you take a selfie, whether it be as you're picking up the food, or eating the food, you can enter on our website, and you have a chance to win a staycation, along with a couple of gift cards from those participating restaurants.

The staycation grand prize includes a one night stay for 2 at the Wine Stone Inn, a bottle of wine from cnagy, and gift certificates to local restaurants.

The Great Santa Maria Takeout runs Jan. 22-31.

For more information and list of participating businesses, click here.