Grim winter season arrives for Santa Barbara hospitality industry

Money and Business

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Thursday's unseasonably warm temperatures along the South Coast contradict what is already a bleak winter season for Santa Barbara restaurants, hotels and tourism-dependent businesses.

Staunch travel restrictions, skyrocketing COVID-19 cases and a slow vaccine rollout have combined to bring the area's typically slow winter travel season to new lows this year, with tourism at a virtual standstill.

One Santa Barbara hotel owner manager says aside from last April--when sudden COVID lockdowns purged pending reservations--this month is the slowest month for reservations he has seen in 10 years.

While out-of-town visitors are few and far between right now, Tourism advocacy group Visit Santa Barbara is encouraging locals to support small businesses in town as much as possible to keep them afloat long enough for typical travel trends to bounce back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.