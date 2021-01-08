Family, faithful customers helping Sunshine Cafe weather COVID-19 storm

Money and Business

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - One of the many small businesses struggling through the COVID economic crisis is Sunshine Cafe on upper State Street in Santa Barbara.

Manuel Plascencia and his brother Ramiro own the quaint cafe, which now along with other restaurants can no longer offer in-person dining under California's new regional Stay at Home order.

Manuel says he remains positive, with his family helping create another home for him at the restaurant. His sister and sons also help work shifts when needed, helping Manuel handle 12-hour days of taking takeout orders.

Online delivery services have helped the cafe get by financially, as have dedicated customers. Manuel says there are several locals who order a meal from them at least weekly, while a set of brothers has ordered food from the cafe every single day since the pandemic began.

"Every day we are here, so we got to be positive," Manuel said on Friday. "Thank God every day for being here. And then come out and enjoy life."

