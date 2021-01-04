Deadline extended for first round of Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grants

Money and Business

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - California’s Office of the Small Business Advocate (CalOSBA) announced on Monday that the deadline for the first round of applications for the Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program has been extended to Jan. 13.

The state said the program, which officially opened Dec. 30, experienced high traffic, receiving thousands of completed applications.

However, due to the high traffic, some businesses had trouble accessing the application.

Adjustments to the program’s website have since been made and the application period was extended to ensure that all interested applicants have the opportunity to apply.

The Round 1 application deadline, which was previously Jan. 8, is now Jan. 13 at 11:59 p.m.

The state said this grant program is not based on first come, first served, nor is it a rolling approval process.

All applications will be reviewed by the newly extended deadling. The funds will then be disbursed as originally planned to avoid any possible delay to small business owners receiving their grants.

For more information on grant requirements and eligibility, as well as to find a local partner, visit careliefgrant.com.