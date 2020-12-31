Many hospitality businesses facing much slower New Year’s Eve due to coronavirus restrictions

Money and Business

GROVER BEACH, Calif. -- Just like it has since it started in mid-March, the COVID-19 pandemic will adversely affect many businesses one last time in the calendar year 2020 on New Year's Eve.

For a lot of hospitality-related businesses, New Year's Eve represents one of the busiest days of the year.

Places like hotels, restaurants, bars and clubs, typically are full of people who are gathering with end of the year celebrations.

However, with current COVID-19 restrictions in place, large gatherings are not permitted, causing many businesses to lose out on significant potential sales.

It's another hard blow for businesses that have struggled through the pandemic over the past nine months.

While some will still remain open in a limited capacity, such as hotels and restaurants, for others, they will be shut down entirely on the important day.

Grover Beach-based Epic Entertainment is one Central Coast business that is facing a particularly tough New Year's Eve.

The company specializes in DJ, emcee and hosting services, as well as lighting, dance floor and photo booths for weddings, parties and other large-scale events.

On New Year's Eve, the company annually works at several events, but this year, it will be completely closed.

NewsChannel 3-12 is speaking to Epic Entertainment ownership and other businesses impacted this New Year's Eve and will have the story tonight on the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts.