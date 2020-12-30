Outlooks call for personal and economic comebacks in 2021

Money and Business

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - After the stunning economic slowdown in many sectors in the past eight months, economists say 2021 will have a comeback once the coronavirus is controlled.

One strong area was the housing market which had a solid upturn and many cash buyers unlike the South Coast has ever seen, according to many local realtors. It was a big savior in a year with a economic collapse at many turns.

Employees working from home have also decided to find a place they want to live rather than a place they have to live. In some cases that means out of the city living spaces and into more open areas.

Business changes are looming in many areas.

In Santa Barbara downtown Jeannine's Bakery-Restaurant has closed on Figueroa Street The other locations remain open.

Chocolats du CaliBressan State Street is closing. The Carpinteria store and factory remain open.

Franchesca designs on State Street at Paseo Nuevo mall is closing out merchandise this week and is leaving.

Nearby the closed Personna Pizza is reopening with new owners and has an outside patio seating area ready when that's approved.

Businesses than have closed during the pandemic without reopening include the Cajun Kitchen on De la Vina.

The longtime Fosters Freeze in Carpinteria sold to a farm to fork restaurant concept with a 2021 opening expected. The landmark Palms restaurant has not reopened since the pandemic hit, but no announcement on the future of the site has been made.

Many of those on the sidelines due to job layoffs and cutbacks are looking forward to new opportunities in the economy ahead. In the meantime, unemployment assistance and stimulus money will help to pay their bills between job assignments.

Nurse practitioners and home health care services are two areas where new jobs are expected to increase.

The travel and tourism is expected to be slower to recover but plans are in place to see more airline, train and possibly cruise ship bookings, once the public has been assured of safety protocols. Several cruise ships are at the Port of Los Angeles this week for cleaning and other servicing.

Watch tonight on KEYT NewsChannel 3, KCOY NewsChannel 12 and KKFX Fox 11 news.

(More details, video and pictures will be added here later today.)