Sony pulls bug-ridden Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store

Money and Business

Sony has pulled Cyberpunk 2077, the most anticipated game of the year, from its PlayStation Store and is offering refunds to customers.

Sony Interactive Entertainment “strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, and we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store and want a refund,” the official PlayStation support account tweeted along with a link to a refund form.

The game, created by Polish developer CD Projekt Red, has been widely panned since its release on December 10, with users reporting bugs and crashing, particularly on older gaming consoles. CD Projekt Red had already offered to refund customers who were not satisfied.

“Following our discussion with PlayStation, a decision was made to temporarily suspend digital distribution of Cyberpunk 2077 on the PlayStation Store,” reads a tweet from the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account posted Friday. “You can still buy physical versions of the game in brick and mortar stores and online.”

Those who have bought the game will continue to receive support and updates, the tweet added.

“We are working hard to bring Cyberpunk 2077 back to PlayStation Store as soon as possible,” it said.

Parent company CD Projekt also confirmed the news on its investor website.

The company issued a statement on Monday apologizing for problems with the game. One round of updates has been released and a second round will be made by December 21, according to the statement, to be followed by two “large patches” in January and February.

Cyberpunk 2077 was originally due in April but experienced a series of delays that left fans wondering when they would get their hands on the title.

Players of Cyberpunk 2077 role-play as a nomad, a street kid or a corporate employee who journeys around Night City completing quests in a world dominated by corporations.

It features V — a customizable male or female character — who has a malware-infected biochip in his or her head. That malware takes the form of Johnny Silverhand, voiced by actor Keanu Reeves.

— Shannon Liao contributed to this report.