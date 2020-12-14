Google hit with massive outage, including YouTube, Gmail and Google Docs

Money and Business

Google’s services were down Monday in a massive outage that prevented many people from watching YouTube videos, accessing their Google Docs or sending email on Gmail.

The company’s workspace status dashboard was red across the board, with every single Google service indicating an outage.

“We are aware that many of you are having issues accessing YouTube right now — our team is aware and looking into it,” YouTube said in a statement on Twitter. “We’ll update you here as soon as we have more news.”

Downdetector, a service that registers complaints about unavailable internet services, showed tens of thousands of people were unable to use Google and its apps.

Internet services fail from time to time for a variety of reasons: server errors, incorrectly installed maintenance routines or a host of other potential goofs and glitches. Google’s most recent major outage took place in September, when Google Docs went down for several hours.