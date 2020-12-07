Pandemic food ordering can be costly if you aren’t aware of certain fees

Money and Business

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The return to all take-out food orders at restaurants on the Central Coast will throw customers back about six months when we went through this early on in the pandemic.

For those who did not learn back then, they will be reminded of the process to get an order delivered from the restaurant to their front door.

Restaurant owners have their menu prices, but after that there are a variety of fees that could impact the bottom line before you even have a bite of food.

Picking up the order in person is the most cost efficient way to get your food, under the current conditions.

With a door deliver from one of the several services available there could be tacked on charges including the delivery fee, a surge fee for peak hours, a service fee and a delivery minimum.

Most restaurants are using a third-party service, which means it is not their employees or cars moving the food from the kitchen to your outstretched arms at the front door.

It was estimated by industry analysts, in March and April the food delivery demands went up 40 percent.

