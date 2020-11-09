Dow futures soar 1,200 points after Pfizer says its Covid-19 vaccine is 90% effective

Money and Business

US stock futures surged Monday morning after Pfizer said its Covid-19 vaccine is 90% effective.

Dow futures surged 1,200 points, or 4.1%. S&P 500 futures were up 3.4% and Nasdaq futures were 1.5% higher.

Pfizer’s much-better-than-expected vaccine efficacy announcement, albeit an early look at its data, is just what Wall Street had been hoping for. The coronavirus pandemic has caused historic economic turmoil across the globe, and cases are surging to new records every day. That threatens to tip the scales and send the US economy heading in the wrong direction once again.

Although the vaccine is not set to be widely administered soon, Pfizer said it plans to seek emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration soon after volunteers have been monitored for two months following their second dose of the vaccine.

Stock futures had already been higher with the uncertainty of the election mostly in the rearview mirror.

The stock market had been predicting a Joe Biden win for more than a week, but stock futures nevertheless were sharply higher Monday even before Pfizer announced its good news about the vaccine. Markets’ first reaction to Biden’s official projection as the winner was a positive one.

Although President Donald Trump continues his legal fight and unsubstantiated claims of election fraud — and the fate of the Senate remains up in the air — Wall Street was pleased that a great deal of uncertainty is out of the way.

Investors have been pleased, too, that Republicans could keep control of the Senate, likely hindering Biden’s ability to raise taxes and increase regulation.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

— CNN Health’s Nadia Kounang contributed to this report