The iPhone 12’s ceramic shield screen is tough — but you can still break it

Money and Business

Allstate tested the new iPhone 12 models’ Ceramic Shield screen and found it to be the most durable smartphone display it ever tested — but it’s not indestructible.

The insurance company tested the new iPhones through its breakabiilty drop tests, which include dropping the devices on a rough sidewalk from six feet high. Apple said the new Ceramic Shield technology provides up to four times the drop protection on the screen than previous models. The phones were dropped face-down, on their backs and on their sides.

Allstate discovered that the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro’s flat design appears to improve the phones’ durability when they are dropped on their rear panels. But that doesn’t mean either model was shatterproof.

The iPhone 12 Pro fared worse than the iPhone 12, in terms of glass damage. The iPhone 12 Pro shattered when dropped on its back, while the iPhone 12 revealed virtually no damage, the company found.

When dropped face-down, the iPhone 12 Pro cracked across the lower half of the shield screen. The iPhone 12 suffered only small cracks.

None of the damage suffered by either device was catastrophic nor did it appear to affect the phone’s functions.

Allstate concluded that both devices performed “considerably better” than the previous model, the iPhone 11. They also outperformed any other previously tested smartphone.

According to a survey by AllState Protection Plans, it found that 86% of smartphone owners reported using their phones as their primary photo and video device, while 80% said they don’t need a separate digital camera anymore.

“The Ceramic Shield front is a huge improvement,” said Jason Siciliano, vice president and global creative director at Allstate Protection Plans. “That said, both phones were damaged when dropped on a sidewalk. Given their hefty repair costs, we encourage everyone to use a protective case and treat their new iPhone 12 with the care you would give an expensive camera.”