Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das tests positive for Covid-19

Money and Business

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das has tested positive for Covid-19 but is asymptomatic.

Das confirmed the news on Twitter Sunday.

“I have tested Covid-19 positive. Asymptomatic. Feeling very much alright,” Das wrote in a tweet.

He said he will “continue to work in isolation” and that work at the bank will go on as normal.

So far, there have been more than 7.7 million recorded coronavirus cases in India and 118,892 deaths, according to the Indian ministry of health.