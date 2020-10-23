SLO County accepting applications for COVID-19 small business grant

Money and Business

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Applications are now being accepted for San Luis Obispo County's new COVID-19 Small Business Grant Fund aimed at helping local employers gain some relief from financial pressures brought on by the pandemic.

The county said this grant was created for businesses with 25 or fewer employees in an effort to prevent layoffs or facility closures.

Eligible applicants must have a business location within the county, have 25 or fewer employees, are up-to-date on Unemployment Insurance taxes, are in good standing with the state of California and can demonstrate a need for the funds in order to prevent layoffs due to COVID-19.

Businesses with 10 or fewer employees may receive a grant award of up to $1,500. Businesses with 11 to 25 employees are eligible for a maximum grant of $2,500.

Grants will be given out until the county's funds are exhausted.

Those who receive the grant may use it to purchase remote access equipment or software that will help the business thrive from home, to purchase cleaning and sanitation supplies to reduce health risks at the business and for any other creative strategies a business may have to eliminate the need for layoffs.

To download a COVID-19 Small Business Grant application, click here. Completed applications and supporting documents can be emailed to SLOworkforce@co.slo.ca.us.

For more information on guidelines for the grant, you can visit the SLO County Workforce Development Board website at www.SLOworkforce.com.