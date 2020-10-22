Skip to Content
Local stimulus program rejuvenates Carpinteria businesses

Jack's bagels
John Palminteri
A new stimulus program in Carpinteria rewards shoppers with discount cards and helps local businesses. (Photo: John Palminteri)
CARPINTERIA, Calif. - A new stimulus program is helping Carpinteria businesses come back from the sluggish 2020 economy.

It involves the sale of gift cards at a discount of up to 20 percent from 22 businesses, so far.

Mary Layman with the Rotary Club of Carpinteria Morning, says the idea from this group has many benefits.

"What better way for people to be able to buy gifts for other people  or to celebrate - go out to dinner,  to stimulate our local economy so people are going out,  going on line  and buying things they can just virtually give gift cards for our local community."     

Doralee Jacobson with Jack's Bistro says it is a win-win, for the businesses and the buyer. "Everybody likes a bargain, you know?   Everyone likes a discount," she said.

It also begins the process for some, to come back into the community stores in a safe way, especially if they have been staying inside for months.

"Probably time for people to start feeling good about coming out  into different  communities. Hopefully  people will feel better about coming out. All different age groups," said Jacobson.

Layman says the plan is underway now, and the gift cards will be ready in early December. She says they will be perfect for holiday gifts, special occasions and personal use.

The businesses already on board include, Delgado's, Corktree Cellars, Rudy's, Jack's Bistro and Famous Bagels, Rincon Beach Club, Teddy's by the Sea, Reynaldo's and Phoevermore.

To take part in the program and see the entire list go to : CarpAidDiem.shop

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT NewsChannel 3 and KCOY 12 Central Coast News.

