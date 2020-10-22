Local stimulus program rejuvenates Carpinteria businesses

Money and Business

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - A new stimulus program is helping Carpinteria businesses come back from the sluggish 2020 economy.

It involves the sale of gift cards at a discount of up to 20 percent from 22 businesses, so far.

Mary Layman with the Rotary Club of Carpinteria Morning, says the idea from this group has many benefits.

"What better way for people to be able to buy gifts for other people or to celebrate - go out to dinner, to stimulate our local economy so people are going out, going on line and buying things they can just virtually give gift cards for our local community."

Doralee Jacobson with Jack's Bistro says it is a win-win, for the businesses and the buyer. "Everybody likes a bargain, you know? Everyone likes a discount," she said.

It also begins the process for some, to come back into the community stores in a safe way, especially if they have been staying inside for months.

"Probably time for people to start feeling good about coming out into different communities. Hopefully people will feel better about coming out. All different age groups," said Jacobson.

Layman says the plan is underway now, and the gift cards will be ready in early December. She says they will be perfect for holiday gifts, special occasions and personal use.

The businesses already on board include, Delgado's, Corktree Cellars, Rudy's, Jack's Bistro and Famous Bagels, Rincon Beach Club, Teddy's by the Sea, Reynaldo's and Phoevermore.

To take part in the program and see the entire list go to : CarpAidDiem.shop



"