Money and Business

China is continuing to steadily recover from the economic turmoil caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The world’s second largest economy expanded 4.9% in the July-to-September quarter compared to a year ago, according to government statistics released Monday.

The number was somewhat weaker than expected. Analysts polled by Refinitiv predicted that China would post 5.2% growth.

— This is a developing story and will be updated.