‘SNL’ takes on the dueling town halls between Trump and Biden

Instead of a presidential debate, this week had dueling town halls between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. “Saturday Night Live” covered both, like many viewers, by flipping back and forth between the two.

“One town hall was a thoughtful, cogent discussion of the issues facing our country,” the show’s announcer said kicking off the show. “The other featured President Trump.”

The NBC variety show then took viewers to Biden’s town hall on ABC.

“I’ve given every audience member a glass of warm milk and a blanket,” Biden, played by Jim Carrey, said. “Now, who’s ready to have some fun with some facts and figures?!”

“SNL” then flipped over to Trump’s town hall on NBC.

“Good evening, America. I’m surprise bad ass Savannah Guthrie, and if you were angry with NBC for doing this town hall, just let me get a few questions in and I think you’ll thank me,” Guthrie, played by Kate McKinnon, said.

Alec Baldwin’s Trump then took the stage and was asked about tweeting conspiracy theories.

“I didn’t tweet it. It was a retweet, which is short for a really smart tweet,” he said.

“Okay, but you can’t just do things like that,” McKinnon’s Guthrie responded. “You’re not just someone’s crazy uncle.”

“Really? Because this conversation we’re having right now is a preview of Thanksgiving dinner,” Baldwin’s Trump shot back. “So crazy uncles, stand back and stand by.”

“SNL” then switched back to the Carrey’s Biden town hall.

“And that brings us to 1939, a year where I went the World’s Fair and met the real Mickey Mouse,” Carrey’s Biden could be heard answering a question.

The show then switched back and forth between the two.

One second Baldwin’s Trump and McKinnon’s Guthrie were fighting each other like professional wrestlers, the other had Maya Rudolph’s Kamala Harris showing up, and then Carry’s Biden was turning into Mr. Rogers and painter Bob Ross.

“Each tree has its own personality, just like America,” Carrey’s Biden as Bob Ross said while painting.

He then closed his town hall by saying that he’ll never tweet because he doesn’t know how.

At the other town hall, Baldwin’s Trump wrapped up his talk with McKinnon’s Guthrie.

“In conclusion, there’s only one question that matters,” Baldwin’s Trump said. “Just ask yourself America, aren’t you better than you were four years ago?”

A cartoon map of the country loudly responded, “No!”

“Alright, well just try to take me alive,” Baldwin’s Trump said before saying the show’s signature catch phrase, “Live … From New York! It’s Saturday night.”