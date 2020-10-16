Arroyo Grande to provide one-time grants for small businesses during pandemic

Money and Business

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. - The City of Arroyo Grande is offering one-time grants to small local businesses that are in need during the pandemic.

On Tuesday evening, Arroyo Grande City Council unanimously authorized the use of $60,000 from CARES Act revenue for the Small Business Assitance Grant Program.

The federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, provides funding through the Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) for state and local governments to pay for part of the costs they incurred while responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Arroyo Grande reported it was given $218,384 through the CARES Act.

Seeing the impacts the pandemic has had on the community, Arroyo Grande city staff recommended CARES Act funding be used for a blend of reimbursement to the City for COVID-19 expenses and a few different grant programs for community members, including a business assistance grant.

The Small Business Assistance Grant Program will consist of microgrants of up to $5,000 and will be awarded to 10 to 15 Arroyo Grande small businesses to help cover revenue lost due to COVID-19 closures.

The city said these one-time funds may be used for paying commercial rent, buying personal protective gear and any other modifications required to make the business compliant with COVID-19 guidelines.

"We are pleased to offer this assistance to our local businesses who have been hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and the impacts of the state and local closure orders,” stated City Manager Whitney McDonald. “Our local businesses are crucial to a vibrant and thriving economy, and we hope these grants will help our businesses remain viable as we weather the reopening process together.”

More information and applications will be available in the coming weeks on the City’s website at www.arroyogrande.org. Applications will be reviewed and selected by a panel to include representatives of City staff, Chamber of Commerce representatives, Council representatives, and business representatives.