TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and her family hire a major talent agency exec to run their business

Money and Business

The co-head of United Talent Agency is leaving the company to represent TikTok‘s biggest star.

Greg Goodfried, who joined UTA in 2014, will leave the agency in a month to become president of D’Amelio Family Enterprises, UTA confirmed to CNN Business. The news was first reported the LA Times.

Charli D’Amelio, 16 years old and the youngest member of the family, is the most-followed person on TikTok with 93.2 million followers. D’Amelio took off on the platform in July 2019 when she posted a side-by-side video of her dancing, paired with a video from a user called “Move With Joy.”

Since then, D’Amelio has skyrocketed to stardom with her moves, appearing in a 2020 Super Bowl commercial and dancing in a Jennifer Lopez music video.

Her sister Dixie has 40.7 million followers on the platform, while her dad Marc has 7.3 million and her mom Heidi boasts 6.1 million. Together, the family has created a Kardashian-like empire on the social platform.

Charli earns an estimated $4 million a year from TikTok and Dixie takes in an estimated $2.9 million, according to Forbes.

Charli and Dixie signed with UTA in January, so the family already has a relationship with Goodfried.

“Greg has been a big part of our continued growth and leadership in the digital talent sector,” UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer said in a statement. “While we are sad to see him go, we are excited to continue to work closely together in building the D’Amelio family media, music and consumer products empire.”

Ali Berman, who was the co-head of digital talent at the agency with Goofried, will now be the head of digital talent, a source familiar with the matter told CNN Business.