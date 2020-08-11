Unemployment pay drops and Central Coast jobless workers worry about making ends meet

Money and Business

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Workers receiving unemployment benefits are nervous about the latest calculations coming from legislators and the White House as their current supplemental income runs out.

Checks of $600. a week, on top of unemployment benefits, had been a big boost in the last four months to jobless workers. That has just run out.

President Trump's executive order to boost unemployment benefits was signed Saturday. It relies on state budgets to help with a quarter of the pay to total $400. in aid.

The bottom line will be about $708. for most worker when they combine their current unemployment and the additional government aid. There are many variables.

Local workers who are jobless are uneasy about the decisions in Washington, especially as the additional funding is lowered.

Some are financially strapped now, they are underinsured and are in debt.

Those who are eligible for the additional federal benefits would be able to get them retroactively to the week ending Aug. 1.

The executive order says the federal supplement has an end date of Dec. 6 or the funding runs out, whichever happens first.

Some analysts say it will not last past the end of September based on demand.

