Google Maps is back on the Apple Watch

Google Maps will soon return to the Apple Watch after suddenly disappearing three years ago.

The new app, which includes step-by-step directions and estimated arrival times, will be available to download in the coming weeks, Google said.

This time around, Maps is a standalone app available in the Apple Watch app store — a bit of a change from its previous iteration, when iPhone users had to download the Google Maps iOS app then use it as an extension on their Watch. Several other apps, like Amazon and eBay, pulled their iOS apps’ support for the Apple Watch in 2017 without offering an explanation, according to previous reports.

Google is also rolling out an update this week that will expand its Maps app compatibility with Apple’s CarPlay system. That means users can listen to music or check their calender in a side-by-side display of Google Maps. The maps appear on the left of the screen and other features, like the music, appears on the right.

Apple’s CarPlay infotainment system is available in 97% of new cars, according to the company.