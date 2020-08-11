Carpinteria closes two blocks of Linden Ave. to help downtown businesses

Money and Business

CARPINTERIA, Caif. - Two blocks of Linden Ave. in downtown will be closed for a trial run to see if it helps businesses who want to move out into the street.

Monday the barricades were put into place from Sixth St. to Eighth St.

The cross streets are all open.

Some businesses put tables and chairs out, and more are expected to expand going into the upcoming weekend.

The city is still finishing some paving work in downtown this week.

The plan, at one time, had a larger footprint but that was reduced after a City Council discussion to see how it works in the next two weeks. If it looks good, the closure will go until September 8.