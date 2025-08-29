Carla Mead Holds the Lead in Special Election for City Council’s District 4 Seat in Buellton

BUELLTON, Calif. - Buellton City Council’s District 4 seat was left vacant when David Silva was elected mayor this past November.

Among two running candidates, former mayor Dave King and Humane Society chairwoman Carla Mead, the city council couldn’t decide amongst themselves who to appoint.

So they held a special municipal election by mail ballots only, and the deadline to have them mailed or dropped in a ballot box was Tuesday night at 8:00.

The results will continue to be tabulated, and the official declaration won’t occur until September 12th, and things can certainly change as more ballots are counted.

As of the initial count with a 45% voter turnout, Carla Mead has taken a 62% lead at 246 votes, to Dave King’s 38% at 150.

According to Mayor Silva, the winner will be facing an increase in population density, adding to their workload, as affordable housing developments such as Polo Village continue to be built and filled.

Carla Mead expressed a sense of welcome and connection with the constituents of Buellton, and looks forward to a one-year term of service.

Your News Channel will continue to monitor the ballot updates.

