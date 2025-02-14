Santa Barbara Politicians Debate Tariffs, Diversity Policies Under Trump Administration

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – As the Trump administration enacts sweeping policy changes, local politicians are weighing in on two key issues: reciprocal tariffs and the president’s executive order dismantling diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs.

Former state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, a Democrat, and former Santa Barbara City Councilman Dale Francisco, a Republican, offered contrasting perspectives during a recent discussion on the impacts of the administration’s policies.

Debating Trump’s Tariff Policy

The new reciprocal tariffs imposed by President Trump aim to match the tax rates other countries levy on U.S. imports. Francisco argued that tariffs, while controversial, can be beneficial in certain contexts.

“There are national security reasons for having tariffs,” Francisco said. “There’s no question that tariffs can increase prices to consumers, but some goods need to be produced in the U.S. for the good of the country.”

He pointed to tariffs on Chinese imports under the previous Trump administration, noting that the Biden administration chose to maintain those tariffs after finding them effective in protecting American manufacturers.

Jackson took a different stance, criticizing the approach as harmful to consumers and the economy.

“Tariffs are a tax, and the people who ultimately pay that tax are the consumers,” Jackson said. “This president ran on the promise that he would reduce prices, yet inflation continues to rise, and his statements today have made things even worse.”

She argued that Trump’s tariff policy lacks strategic focus, and that retaliatory measures from other countries, particularly China, could further harm American industries and increase the cost of essential goods.

Divergent Views on DEI Rollback

The discussion then turned to Trump’s executive order dismantling DEI programs and eliminating affirmative action policies in federal hiring and contracting.

Francisco hailed the move as one of the administration’s most significant actions.

“Americans hate racial preferences,” Francisco said. “What Trump is saying is that we’re going to take the Civil Rights Act seriously and promote and hire people based on merit.”

He cited California’s Proposition 209, which banned affirmative action in public employment and education, as evidence of widespread opposition to race-based policies.

Jackson, however, pushed back against the characterization of DEI as affirmative action, calling the rollback an attack on efforts to promote equal opportunity.

“DEI is a merit-based program that addresses historic inequities that have left women and people of color out of opportunities they are qualified for,” Jackson said. “This is not about racial preferences. It’s about leveling the playing field.”

She pointed to the use of blind auditions in symphony orchestras as an example of how structural changes can create more equitable opportunities without compromising on merit.

Despite their sharp differences, both Jackson and Francisco acknowledged the importance of continued discussion on these issues.