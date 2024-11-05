Incumbent Gregg Hart takes early lead in 37th District Assembly Race

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-California State Assemblymember Gregg Hart learned her had taken the lead in on early returns at his first party of the night at the Santa Barbara Biergarten in the Funk Zone.

That is where the Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County hosted one of the biggest early watch parties.

"Welcome to my watch party," said Sari Dominguez from the kitchen of her Santa Maria home.

Dominquez, who is a retired business analyst, hosting friends and supporters.

The 37th Assembly District includes Santa Barbara County and a portion of San Luis Obispo County.

Dominguez said she wanted to lead the district on a more conservative path.

Hart said he wants to continue what he started.

"California is the dream of the country, we are the leading voice of change and progress but we do have serious challenged that need a lot of attention and work and I am going to be working hard with my colleague Senator Monique Limon and all of our local government partners because working together we can address the big issues our community faces."

After an evening of what Hart described as "party hopping" he plans to sleep well and then get back to work.

" I know everyone is ready to get past this election I go to Sacramento tomorrow no stopping just keep going," said Hart.

Your News Channel will continue to update the results .