Legal action and strong demands for homelessness help brought up by Santa Barbara City leaders

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The City of Santa Barbara's shoulders have been bearing the brunt of homelessness for decades and the current city council is digging its heels in on where the next solutions should be coming from.

At a meeting this week, presentations were made about the most recent outreach programs, housing plans and future efforts for dealing with a fluid flow of homeless people coming and going in the city.

Mayor Randy Rowse said the county needs to be more involved in action plans than it is now.

He specifically talked about restorative court to require those who have addictions or criminal tendencies to be offered a supervised program to redirect their lives.

The city, however, can not pay for the programs necessary to handle all of the solutions needed.

Rowse was also unhappy with using Alameda Park as one of the Neighborhood Navigation Centers and needle exchange location. He said that should not be done in the parks.

Councilman Mike Jordan suggested legal action if the county does not do more to be part of the funding solutions and increase the mental health response necessary to deal with those on the streets who need the services.

The theme of funding, housing, mental health, drugs, crime and community outreach dominated the lengthy report.

The city also continued to support the Regional Action Plan (RAP) meetings and monthly neighborhood walks were specific areas were visited by residents, elected officials and homeless outreach workers, in person.

