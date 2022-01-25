Congressman Salud Carbajal honored as Federal Legislator of the Year

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- California Special Districts Association recognized Rep. Salud Carbajal as the Federal Legislator of the Year on Monday night.

The event took place at the Santa Maria Public Airport District. It featured local leaders from the region.

Event coordinators said Rep. Carbajal was honored for his steadfast support for the local service specialists who provide water, sanitation, fire protection, parks, healthcare and other essential services and infrastructure to California communities.

The Federal Legislator of the Year is awarded annually by the California Special Districts Association (CSDA).

During the recognition event Monday, CSDA Board President Ryan Clausnitzer said "We are so fortunate to have a member of Congress who understands the value that special districts bring to a community and is willing to advocate for their equitable funding.”

CSDA said Rep. Carbajal organized two congressional sign-on letters asking the State Legislature and Governor Gavin Newsom to provide COVID-19 relief to special districts.

"I'm honored to be named the Federal Legislator of the Year by California Special Districts Association. I will always advocate for special districts on the Central Coast who provide essential services for our community," said Rep. Carbajal. "For the last two years during the pandemic, I've fought for special districts to be able to access critical COVID-19 relief funds so they can continue providing the services that the Central Coast relies on."

