Swearing in for Santa Barbara Mayor and returning council members will be outside

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The normally festive inside ceremony for the swearing in of the mayor and council at Santa Barbara City Hall will take place outside Tuesday. This is due to COVID concerns and safety.

Outgoing Mayor Cathy Murillo will receive a special recognition as the meeting begins at 2 p.m. in De la Guerra Plaza.

Newly elected Mayor Randy Rowse and Council members Eric Friedman, Meagan Harmon and Kristin Sneddon will be sworn in. For Rowse, a former council member, he now takes over the city's top spot after time out of the government in a brief retirement from politics and restaurant ownership. Rowse was elected last November and the other council members were reelected.

They will serve five year terms.

The event is open to the public with safety protocols in place.