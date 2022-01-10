Skip to Content
Local Politics
By
today at 11:44 am
Published 11:40 am

Swearing in for Santa Barbara Mayor and returning council members will be outside

Randy Rowse begins a five year term as Santa Barbara Mayor Tuesday.
KEYT
Randy Rowse begins a five year term as Santa Barbara Mayor Tuesday.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The normally festive inside ceremony for the swearing in of the mayor and council at Santa Barbara City Hall will take place outside Tuesday. This is due to COVID concerns and safety.

Outgoing Mayor Cathy Murillo will receive a special recognition as the meeting begins at 2 p.m. in De la Guerra Plaza.

Newly elected Mayor Randy Rowse and Council members Eric Friedman, Meagan Harmon and Kristin Sneddon will be sworn in. For Rowse, a former council member, he now takes over the city's top spot after time out of the government in a brief retirement from politics and restaurant ownership. Rowse was elected last November and the other council members were reelected.

They will serve five year terms.

The event is open to the public with safety protocols in place.

Local Politics
Author Profile Photo

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT NewsChannel 3. To learn more about John, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content