Uncontested winner Eric Friedman has ‘big picture’ view of Santa Barbara for his next five years

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Clearly supported by his 5th District, with no opposition, Eric Friedman looks not just at his district but the city as a whole when he views his next term on the Santa Barbara City Council.

It begins January.

This time it is for five years.

Friedman spoke to Newschannel 3 and many issues in his district cut across boundaries which is what he hopes to do with conversations, solutions, and personal visits to other areas of the city where he wants to see solutions.

Some of the main areas are housing costs, homelessness and economic revitalization.

In his district Friedman has the La Cumbre Mall which is a shadow of its past and is often discussed as an area where more housing, new businesses and fresh ideas could take place. He wants the ideas to be part of open meetings with the nearby residents throughout the process.

While sitting on the city council Friedman has also held down a second job as a grocery worker and goes to work at 5 a.m.

He says that has helped him, not just with income, but in understanding the plight of the the working members of the community.

Friedman has a close connection to area libraries and looks forward to the new design and opening of the Main Library plaza downtown which is under development.

