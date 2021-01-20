Central Coast politicians react to Biden’s Inauguration

Local Politics

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Central Coast politicians watched Wednesday as Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.

Congressman Salud Carbajal was at the ceremony in front of the U.S. Capitol, sharing a photo on Twitter with the message "Today is a new day."

So honored to be at the 59th #Inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, with my wife Gina.



Today is a new day. pic.twitter.com/epvm2ya6JM — Rep. Salud Carbajal (@RepCarbajal) January 20, 2021

Carbajal also tweeted a congratulatory message to new vice president and former California senator Kamala Harris.

Congratulations to our new Vice President @KamalaHarris & thank you for your service to California!



Today's inauguration marks the first day of a new era. I'm excited to work with the Admin to recover from #COVID19, invest in infrastructure, address the climate crisis, & more. pic.twitter.com/lvGMB7kudH — Rep. Salud Carbajal (@RepCarbajal) January 20, 2021

NewsChannel plans to speak with Central Coast republican Andy Caldwell, who opposed Carbajal's re-election bid to represent California's 24th congressional district.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.