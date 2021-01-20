Skip to Content
Local Politics
By
Published 11:20 am

Central Coast politicians react to Biden’s Inauguration

Carbajal at Biden's Inauguration
Twitter/@RepCarbajal

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Central Coast politicians watched Wednesday as Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.

Congressman Salud Carbajal was at the ceremony in front of the U.S. Capitol, sharing a photo on Twitter with the message "Today is a new day."

Carbajal also tweeted a congratulatory message to new vice president and former California senator Kamala Harris.

NewsChannel plans to speak with Central Coast republican Andy Caldwell, who opposed Carbajal's re-election bid to represent California's 24th congressional district.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

National/World / Politics / San Luis Obispo County / Santa Barbara - South County / Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
Author Profile Photo

Ryan Fish

Ryan Fish is a reporter, sports anchor and forecaster for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Ryan, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content