Central Coast Democrats shocked, Republicans disappointed at U.S. Capitol attack by Trump supporter group

Local Politics

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Central Coast Democrats said they're shocked while Republicans are disappointed by what happened at Washington D.C. Wednesday as Trump supporters attacked the Capitol.

Lompoc Valley Democratic Club called Wednesday’s attack treason.

The Corresponding Secretary from the SLO County Democratic Party told NewsChannel 3-12 this is not America and the people who did it are extremists.

Local Republicans like former Congressional candidate Andy Caldwell who said he condemns the violence.

South Coast Republican Bobbi McGuinness said the people she knows who went to Washington D.C. were there to peacefully protest.

McGuinness said they wanted to support President Trump and had no idea how a group attacked the capitol.

"I don't know what exactly motivated those particular people to break into the capitol, it was supposed to be a peaceful protest," said McGuinness.

“Criminals, american terrorists,” said SLO County Democratic Party Corresponding Secretary John Alan Connerley. “We are profoundly saddened by the criminal action that we all saw today.”

While local democrats are blaming President Trump, we have not yet heard back from Republican Party officials in San Luis Obispo County.