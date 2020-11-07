Local politicians react to Biden’s presidential victory
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Local politicians shared support on social media for president-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris on Saturday.
Harris herself goes from California senator to the nation's first woman and first woman of color to become vice president.
In a congratulatory tweet, California Gov. Gavin Newsom called Harris a "dear friend."
Newsom also called the election “truly the victory America needed, to be the America we know we can be.”
Fresh off his own election victory this week, Central Coast congressman Rep. Salud Carbajal shared multiple tweets congratulating Biden and Harris.
He says the election results show that Americans "are better than the divisive politics of President Trump."
