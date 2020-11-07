Local politicians react to Biden’s presidential victory

Local Politics

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Local politicians shared support on social media for president-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris on Saturday.

Harris herself goes from California senator to the nation's first woman and first woman of color to become vice president.

.@JoeBiden and I are ready to get to work on behalf of the American people. pic.twitter.com/dMVaWbcxHV — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 7, 2020

In a congratulatory tweet, California Gov. Gavin Newsom called Harris a "dear friend."

My dear friend, and now Madame Vice President-elect, congratulations.



California is so, so proud today. pic.twitter.com/EtilFvOM8w — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 7, 2020

Newsom also called the election “truly the victory America needed, to be the America we know we can be.”

This was truly the victory America needed, to be the America we know we can be.



From America’s largest state: Congratulations to the next President and Vice-President of these United States, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 7, 2020

Fresh off his own election victory this week, Central Coast congressman Rep. Salud Carbajal shared multiple tweets congratulating Biden and Harris.

He says the election results show that Americans "are better than the divisive politics of President Trump."

We sorely need steady & compassionate leadership, & today American voters delivered by electing Joe Biden to the Presidency. — Rep. Salud Carbajal (@RepCarbajal) November 7, 2020