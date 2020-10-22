Rep. Carbajal returns to California after COVID recovery

Local Politics

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Congressman Salud Carbajal is back on the Central Coast after recovering from his COVID-19 diagnosis.

On Twitter, Carbajal posted an image of himself on a plane with a mask covering his face. The congressman flew direct to Santa Barbara Thursday after being cleared by his doctors.

"I'm so excited to be back on the beautiful #CentralCoast," the tweet said.

Thank you for all the well wishes during my journey with #COVID19. I'm happy to report I was cleared by my doctors to leave quarantine & I'm so excited to be back on the beautiful #CentralCoast.



Please remember to take all the necessary precautions to keep each other safe. pic.twitter.com/VtSU8aUvw8 — Rep. Salud Carbajal (@RepCarbajal) October 23, 2020

Carbajal thanked those who extended him well wishes during his recovery.

The congressman tested positive for COVID-19 after coming in contact with a Utah Senator who previously tested positive for the disease. The two legislators live near each other in the same building.

Carbajal, 55, is running for reelection against Republican Andy Caldwell. Caldwell has wished him well during his recovery. Due to Carbajal's diagnosis, a planned debate between the two candidates had to be held virtually.

To watch that debate, click here.