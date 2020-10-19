Measure M to provide funding for repairs, classroom upgrades in Goleta school district if passed

Local Politics

GOLETA, Calif. - Children attending ten elementary schools in Goleta, Isla Vista and Santa Barbara will see their schools and classrooms get a major makeover if Measure M passes on Nov. 3.

It is the first school bond put before voters in the Goleta Unified School District in a quarter century.

Critics including former students say during a pandemic is not the time to add to property taxes.

But supporters include people who usually oppose taxes.

Lanny Ebenstein of the Santa Barbara Taxpayers Association supports the measure and so does the chamber of commerce.

School Board member Luz Reyes-Martin said it will raise $80 million for roof, plumbing and other repairs. It will also create classrooms that will help students learn about science, technology, engineering and math.

The bond will cost property owners $19 more per year on every $100,000 in assessed property value.

Measure M needs a 55% majority to pass.

Tracy Lehr will have more on the measure tonight on NewsChannel 3.