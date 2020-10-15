SBCC to hold forum with Board of Trustees candidates

Local Politics

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara City College will host a special Campus Conversation on Thursday with candidates for the Board of Trustees Election.

The virtual meeting will begin at 4 p.m. and will include three 30-minute segments. Viewers may stay for the full 90 minutes or attend only one of the 30-minute meetings.

Goleta Area 2 candidates Robert K. Miller and Ronald J. Liechti will be present at the 4 p.m. segment.

Veronica Gallardo and Erin Guereña will attend the 4:30 p.m. segment for Area 3 in Santa Barbara.

And candidates for Area 4 of Santa Barbara, Anna Everett and Celeste Barber, will join the 5 p.m. segment.

These areas are up for election on the Nov. 3 ballot.

To register for the virtual meeting, click here. To view a map of all Board of Trustee areas, click here.

Official candidate statements and financial reports can be viewed at the city college Board of Trustees election page here.