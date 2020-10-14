Send us your questions for Saturday’s Congressional debate

Local Politics

The candidates running to represent California's 24th Congressional District will face off in a NewsChannel debate this Saturday and we want to hear from YOU!

Incumbent Salud Carbajal and challenger Andy Caldwell will debate on air and online this Saturday. As part of the debate, we are asking local residents to submit their questions to the candidates.

If you have a question for Rep. Carbajal and Caldwell, send us an email and your question might be asked during Saturday's debate.

Salud Carbajal and Andy Caldwell will debate virtually Saturday at 4 p.m. on the NOW Channel (over the air at 3.2 and cable channel 13) and online.

NewsChannel 12 anchor Scott Hennessee will moderate and candidates will answer questions from local political reporter Jerry Roberts, Noozhawk reporter Josh Molina, and Lisa Andre with the Lompoc Record/Santa Maria Times, as well as viewer submitted questions.

Once ended, the virtual forum will be posted in its entirety online.

You can also use the form below to submit your questions.