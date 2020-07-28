Solvang city councilman facing recall election

Local Politics

SOLVANG, Calif. - The Solvang City Council has voted to recall one of their own.

Councilman Chris Djernaes will face a recall election this November.

The saga began last month when a group of Solvang residents launched a recall effort to remove Djaernes from his position. Some residents have said Djernaes expressed disdain for his constituents and is disrespectful to city staff.

Petitioners were able to obtain more than the 950 votes needed to begin the recall process.

The city council voted Monday night 3-1-1 in favor of the recall. Councilman Daniel Johnson dissented, and Djernaes himself did not vote.

Those who wish to remove Djernaes from his position have until August 20 to nominate a challenger.