Oceano 911 committee demands recount of Measure A-20 vote

Local Politics

OCEANO, Calif. - The Oceano 911 committee has demanded a recount of the Measure A-20 count, because of how close it is to passing.

The final vote tally was announced last week, and the measure did not pass. It failed by 11 votes.

The measure would have increased property taxes $15 more per month to allow the Oceano Community Services District to remain a part of the Five Cities Fire Authority.

The measure's failure makes fire service decisions up to that of San Luis Obispo County, and Cal Fire.

SLO County has said that the likelihood that the vote will change is low, but they will go ahead and recount the measure votes.